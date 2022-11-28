Calcio: sorteggiato il 3° turno di FA Cup, spicca Manchester City-Chelsea

Novembre 28, 2022

Londra, 28 nov. – (Adnkronos) – È stato sorteggiato da poco il terzo turno di FA Cup, che vedrà in campo 64 squadre. Spicca la sfida tra Manchester City e Chelsea e quella tra Manchester United ed Everton. Di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite: Preston North End-Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough-Brighton and Hove Albion, Chesterfield-West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City-Chelsea, Charlton or Stockport-Walsall, Boreham Wood-Accrington Stanley, Tottenham-Portsmouth, Derby County-Barnsley, Norwich City-Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City-Leeds United, Brentford-West Ham United, Bournemouth-Burnley, Coventry City-Wrexham, Aston Villa-Stevenage, Luton Town-Wigan Athletic, Oxford United-Arsenal, Fleetwood Town-QPR, Liverpool-Wolves, Grimsby Town-Burton Albion, Blackpool-Nottingham Forest, Dag and Red or Gillingham-Leicester City, Forest Green Rovers-Birmingham City, Bristol City-Swanser City, Hartlepool-Stoke City, Crystal Palace-Southampton, Millwall-Sheffield United, Shrewsbury-Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle United, Manchester United-Everton, Reading-Watford, Ipswich-Rotherham, Hull City-Fulham.