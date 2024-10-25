app-menu Social mobile

Benji & Fede, il nuovo album, il live al Forum e il sogno di Sanremo

25 Ottobre 2024

Benji & Fede sono tornati. Cinque anni dopo la separazione, il duo è di nuovo insieme, più maturo e consapevole. Li abbiamo incontrati all’Adnkronos per parlare del nuovo album ‘Rewind’, del sold out del concerto del 16 novembre all’Unipol Forum di Assago, fino ad un possibile approdo al Festival di Sanremo.

