Federico Rossi lancia l’appello: “La salute mentale non deve essere un tabù”
L’artista, ospite dell’Adnkronos, sottolinea l’importanza di chiedere aiuto senza vergogna.
La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!
Leggi anche
GreenItaly 2024: l’Italia punta su Green Economy per affrontare il futuro
Your browser does not support the video tag.Le imprese green affrontano meglio le crisi. E’ quant…
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
Your browser does not support the video tag.Ticket d’ingresso per Venezia prorogato nel 2025 con …
Formazione, Fava (Insp): “Formazione professionale uno degli asset su cui puntare per il futuro”
Your browser does not support the video tag.“La formazione professionale è uno degli asset su cui…
Benjamin Mascolo, le sue fragilità e il rapporto con Fede: “Oggi sono più forte”
Your browser does not support the video tag. L’artista che ha condiviso molto della sua sfera pri…