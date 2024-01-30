Soldati israeliani irrompono a Jenin travestiti da medici

Come nella serie tv Netflix Fauda questa mattina, alle prime luci dell’alba, i militari israeliani hanno condotto un’operazione speciale nell’ospedale Ibn Sina nella città di Jenin, nel nord della Cisgiordania.

Per entrare nella struttura, alcuni militari si sono travestiti da dottori e infermieri mentre altri da donne con il tradizionale chador. Nel video, diffusosi rapidamente sui social, si vede in particolare un soldato portare in braccio una sedia a rotelle mentre nell’altra mano tenere il fucile.

In una dichiarazione congiunta, l’esercito, la sicurezza interna e la polizia israeliana hanno affermato che nell’operazione a Jenin “sono stati uccisi 3 terroristi’ che si nascondevano nell’ospedale locale, indicando che il primo era “Mohammed Jalamneh, un terrorista di Hamas” che “progettava un attacco ispirato al 7 ottobre”.

di Raffaela Mercurio