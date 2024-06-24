Buffon agli azzurri in vista della Croazia “Niente paura”
ISERLOHN (GERMANIA) (ITALPRESS) – Niente paura, occorre solo ritrovarsi. Il capodelegazione azzurro Gigi Buffon predica calma e concentrazione agli azzurri di Luciano Spalletti in vista della sfida decisiva contro la Croazia.
ari/pia/gm/gtr
