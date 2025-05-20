Hi-Tech & Innovazione Magazine – 20/5/2025
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – In questa edizione:
– L’Intelligenza artificiale sostituirà l’uomo?
– Italia e Norvegia accelerano sulla space economy
– Al ForumPa una piattaforma per la legalità

