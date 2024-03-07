app-menu Social mobile

Industria, Urso “L’Europa punti all’autonomia strategica”

Marzo 7, 2024

​ BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Serve una politica industriale che garantisca l’autonomia strategica europea”. Lo ha detto il ministro delle Imprese e del Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, in un punto stampa a margine del Consiglio Ue Competitività che si è tenuto a Bruxelles.

