La Russa riceve al Senato ex ostaggi israeliani

13 Novembre 2024

​ ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente del Senato, Ignazio La Russa, ha ricevuto a Palazzo Giustiniani una delegazione di ex ostaggi israeliani.
mgg/gsl 

