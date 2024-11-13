La Russa riceve al Senato ex ostaggi israeliani
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente del Senato, Ignazio La Russa, ha ricevuto a Palazzo Giustiniani una delegazione di ex ostaggi israeliani.
mgg/gsl (Fonte video: Senato)
