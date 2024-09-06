La Salute Vien Mangiando – Problemi col cibo? Attenti allo stress

6 Settembre 2024

​ ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Lo stress influisce negativamente sul rapporto che abbiamo col cibo. Imparare a conoscere se stessi può aiutare a impostare un sano equilibrio. A parlarne è Rosanna Lambertucci nella nuova puntata de La Salute Vien Mangiando.

