La Salute Vien Mangiando – Problemi col cibo? Attenti allo stress

6 Settembre 2024

​ ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Lo stress influisce negativamente sul rapporto che abbiamo col cibo. Imparare a conoscere se stessi può aiutare a impostare un sano equilibrio. A parlarne è Rosanna Lambertucci nella nuova puntata de La Salute Vien Mangiando.
