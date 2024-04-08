app-menu Social mobile

Prorogato il Bonus Ristrutturazioni

8 Aprile 2024

​ NAPOLI (ITALPRESS) – Il bonus ristrutturazioni è stato prorogato al 31 dicembre 2024. Il punto dell’economista Gianni Lepre.

