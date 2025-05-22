Tg Economia – 22/5/2025
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – In questa edizione:
– Una piccola impresa su due vorrebbe assumere ma non ci riesce
– Turismo congressuale, Italia al top in Europa
– Roma-Beirut, un tavolo tecnico per l’agricoltura
– Partite Iva in aumento nel primo trimestre
