Tg Economia – 22/5/2025

22 Maggio 2025

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – In questa edizione:
– Una piccola impresa su due vorrebbe assumere ma non ci riesce
– Turismo congressuale, Italia al top in Europa
– Roma-Beirut, un tavolo tecnico per l’agricoltura
– Partite Iva in aumento nel primo trimestre
