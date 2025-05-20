Ue, Mattarella incontra Costa “Ruolo Consiglio Europeo cruciale”

20 Maggio 2025

​ BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Il ruolo del Consiglio europeo è cruciale in questo momento in cui la comunità internazionale è in cerca di nuovi equilibri”. Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, incontrando a Bruxelles il presidente del Consiglio europeo, Antonio Costa.

(Fonte video: Quirinale)