Ue, Mattarella incontra Costa “Ruolo Consiglio Europeo cruciale”

20 Maggio 2025

BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Il ruolo del Consiglio europeo è cruciale in questo momento in cui la comunità internazionale è in cerca di nuovi equilibri”. Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, incontrando a Bruxelles il presidente del Consiglio europeo, Antonio Costa.

(Fonte video: Quirinale) 

