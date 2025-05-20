Ue, Mattarella incontra Costa “Ruolo Consiglio Europeo cruciale”
BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Il ruolo del Consiglio europeo è cruciale in questo momento in cui la comunità internazionale è in cerca di nuovi equilibri”. Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, incontrando a Bruxelles il presidente del Consiglio europeo, Antonio Costa.
sat/mca1
(Fonte video: Quirinale)
La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!
Leggi anche
La Russa “Affrontare l’emergenza nelle carceri”
Your browser does not support the video tag. BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Sicuramente la n…
Mattarella “Le vite dell’Italia e dell’Ue strettamente intrecciate”
Your browser does not support the video tag. BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “È un vero piacer…
Tg News – 20/5/2025
Your browser does not support the video tag. ROMA (ITALPRESS) – In questa edizione: – Delitto G…
PetNews Magazine – 20/5/2025
Your browser does not support the video tag. ROMA (ITALPRESS) – In questo numero di PetNews Mag…