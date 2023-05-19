In Emilia-Romagna tutti, proprio tutti, diventano eroi e soccorritori sopratutto dei più fragili, dei bimbi e degli animali

Nessuno deve restare indietro. È il messaggio che rimbalza nelle chat, sui social, fra i tantissimi che si stanno mobilitando per aiutare le zone colpite dall’alluvione. Ragazzi come quelli di questo video, che con una canoa portano in salvo un uomo e una donna con i loro cagnolini.

Sì perché lo sforzo incessante di queste ore è per cercare di salvare tutti, ma proprio tutti. E tutti quelli che senza i loro cani, i loro gatti, che sono parte della loro famiglia, non sarebbero andati da nessuna parte.

Immagini come queste, nel dramma, commuovono e raccontano di quanto l’impegno dei volontari sia prezioso per chi ha perso la propria casa. Ma almeno ha con sé i propri affetti.

di Annalisa Grandi