Tekna, Norway’s leading professional association for engineers and technologists, selects Agillic to improve their membership experience via personalised communication

Giugno 8, 2023

With over 100,000 members, Tekna is Norway’s largest professional association for highly-educated STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) graduates and the largest union in Akademikerne, representing nearly 40% of its total membership.

As part of its dedication to providing members with opportunities for professional development and networking, and promoting the value of science and technology in society, Tekna selected Agillic for its advanced personalisation and automation capabilities. Agillic’s Gold Solution Partner Bas Kommunikasjon will work with Tekna on implementation.

Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and flexible data model allow Tekna to create automated communication flows personalised for each individual according to where they are in their employment journey.

“At Tekna, we bring together professionals with high-level education in STEM subjects and offer them the best services, professional development, and career support. To achieve this, we need to be visible and fight for our members in social issues, while also providing the best legal services, insurance policies, and banking services across the country. Choosing Agillic as our new marketing automation tool was an easy decision. After evaluating several systems, Agillic stood out because it provides the personalisation and automation functionalities we need to communicate with our members and course customers. With Agillic, we can continue our work while also exploring new opportunities and developing our communication even further.” — Helene Johnsen, Marketing Director, Tekna

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:”We are thrilled to have Tekna on board, especially when Norway is facing an increasing demand for professionals with high-level competency in technology and science. The business community is in dire need of such employees, and Tekna is at the forefront of educating and advocating for more people to join these fields. We are glad to support them in their mission, enabling them to deliver personalised and automated communication to their members and course participants and continue their vital work on important work-related issues.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com