Arrestato a Francavilla al Mare spacciatore pregiudicato
CHIETI (ITALPRESS) – I finanzieri del Comando Provinciale di Chieti hanno arrestato a Francavilla al Mare un pregiudicato pescarese di 41 anni per spaccio e traffico di sostanze stupefacenti e psicotrope.
tvi/gsl
