Enit, Santanchè “Dal Governo nessuna invasione di campo”
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Invasione di campo del Governo sulla gestione dell’Enit? “Non c’è stata, il presidente del Consiglio ha altre cose di cui occuparsi. Io leggo cazzate tutti i giorni, quindi non le sto nemmeno a commentare, noi andiamo avanti a lavorare”. Lo dice la ministra del Turismo, Daniela Santanchè, parlando con i giornalisti al Museo di Pietrarsa a Portici (Napoli).
xc9/sat/gtr
La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!
Leggi anche
Caro voli, Schifani “Stiamo facendo il massimo”
Your browser does not support the video tag. ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sul caro voli “noi stiamo facen…
Scoperta maxi frode all’Unione Europea su Fondi del Pnrr
Your browser does not support the video tag. VENEZIA (ITALPRESS) – La Procura europea e la Guar…
Lavoro e parità genere, Notarangelo “Barilla vuole rimuovere barriere”
Your browser does not support the video tag. BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Cerchiamo di rim…
Lavoro, Toia “Accrescere empowerment femminile valore per la società”
Your browser does not support the video tag. BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “Credo che accres…