Enit, Santanchè “Dal Governo nessuna invasione di campo”

4 Aprile 2024

​ ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Invasione di campo del Governo sulla gestione dell’Enit? “Non c’è stata, il presidente del Consiglio ha altre cose di cui occuparsi. Io leggo cazzate tutti i giorni, quindi non le sto nemmeno a commentare, noi andiamo avanti a lavorare”. Lo dice la ministra del Turismo, Daniela Santanchè, parlando con i giornalisti al Museo di Pietrarsa a Portici (Napoli).

xc9/sat/gtr 

