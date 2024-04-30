Lamborghini Urus SE sbarca negli Stati Uniti

30 Aprile 2024

Your browser does not support the video tag.

​ NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Lamborghini porta negli Stati Uniti il nuovo Urus SE, il primo Super SUV ibrido plug-in del marchio. Il modello è stato presentato in una première a New York, presso la Lamborghini Lounge nel Chelsea Arts District.

col/tvi/sat/gtr