Oscar 2024, tutte le candidature

Di seguito troverete tutte le candidature ai premi Oscar 2024. La premiazione avverrà nella magica notte degli Oscar che si terrà il prossimo 10 marzo come di consueto dal Dolby Theatre di Hollywood.

MIGLIOR FILM «American Fiction», «Anatomia di una caduta», «Barbie», «The Holdovers», «Killers of the Flower Moon», «Maestro», «Oppenheimer», «Past Lives», «Poor Things», «The Zone of Interest»

MIGLIOR REGIA «Anatomy of a Fall» (Justin Triet), «Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese), «Oppenheimer» (Christopher Nolan), «Poor Things» (Yorgos Lanthimos), «The Zone of Interest» (Jonathan Glazer)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA Bradley Cooper («Maestro»), Colman Domingo («Rustin»), Paul Giamatti («The Holdovers»), Cillian Murphy («Oppenheimer»), Jeffrey Wright («American Fiction»)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA Annette Bening («Nyad»), Lily Gladstone («Killers of the Flower Moon»), Sandra Huller («Anatomia di una caduta»), Carey Mulligan («Maestro»), Emma Stone («Povere Creature»)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA Emily Blunt («Oppenheimer»), Danielle Brooks («The Color Purple»), America Ferrara («Barbie»), Jodie Foster («Nyad»), Da’vine Joy Randolph («The Holdovers») MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE «Anatomia di una caduta» (J. Triet e A. Harari), «The Holdovers» (D. Hemingson), «Maestro» (B. Cooper e J. Singer), «May December» (S. Burch e A. Mechanik), «Past Lives» (C. Song)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, Sterling K Brown

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE «American Fiction» (C. Jefferson), «Barbie» (G. Gerwig e N. Baumbach), «Oppenheimer» (C. Nolan), «Poor Things» (T. McNamara), «The Zone of Interest» (J. Glazer)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE «The Boy and the Heron», «Elemental», «Nimona», «Robot Dreams», «Spider-man: across the Spider-verse»

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO «Anatomia di una caduta» (J. Triet e A. Harari), «The Holdovers», «Killers of the Moon» (J. West), «Oppenheimer » (E.Mirojnick), «Poor Things» (H. Waddington)

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA «Barbie», «Killers of the Moon», «Napoleon», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things»

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA «El Conde» «Killers of the Flower Moon» « Maestro» «Oppenheimer» «Poor Things»

MIGLIORI COSTUMI «Barbie» (J. Durran), «Killers of the Moon» (J. West), «Napoleon» (J. Yates e D. Crossman), «Oppenheimer» (E.Mirojnick), «Poor Things» (H. Waddington)

MIGLIOR TRUCCO «Golda», «Maestro», «Oppenheimer», «Poor Things», «Society of the Snow» MIGLIOR SONORO «The Creator», «Maestro», «Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One», «Oppenheimer», «The Zone of Interest»

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI «The Creator», «Godzilla Minus One», «Guardian of The Galaxy Vol. 3», «Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One», «Napoleon»

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA «Barbie» «Ferrari» «Maestro» «Oppenheimer» «La zona di interesse»

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO «Bobi Wine: The People’s President», «The Eternal Memory», «Four Daughters», «To Kill a Tiger», «20 Days in Mariupol»

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE «The Fire Inside» («Flamin’ Hot»), «I’m Just Ken» («Barbie»), «It Never Went Away» («American Symphony»), «Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)» («Killers of the Flower Moon»), «What Was I Made For?» («Barbie»)

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE «Io Capitano» (Italia), «Perfect Days» (Giappone), «Society of the snow» (Spagna), «The Teachers’ Lounge» (Germania), «The Zone of Interest»

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE «Letter to a Pig», «Ninety-Five Senses», «Our Uniform», «Pachyderme», «War is Over! Inspired By the Music of John and Yoko»

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARI «The Abcs of Book Banning», «The Barber of Little Rock», «Island in Between», «The Last Repair Shop», «Nai Nai & Wai Pò»

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION «The After», «Invincible», «Knight of Fortune», «Red, White and Blue», «The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar»

Nella rosa delle candidature ben sette film sono stati presentati alla Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia, con 24 candidature complessive: il film Leone d’oro Povere creature! (Poor Things) di Yorgos Lanthimos, il Leone d’argento per la regia ‘Io capitano’ di Matteo Garrone, Maestro di Bradley Cooper, El conde di Pablo Larraín, La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve) di J. A. Bayona, La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar di Wes Anderson e Bobi Wine: the People’s President di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp. E’ quanto si legge in una nota della Biennale di Venezia.

Grazie a Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese supera Steven Spielberg diventa il regista in attività con il maggior numero di candidature (dieci, la prima nel 1980 con Toro scatenato; in bacheca ha solo una statuetta per The Departed, 2006). Quest’anno è anche l’unico americano in cinquina (gli altri, oltre ai citati Lanthimos e Triet, sono i britannici Jonathan Glazer e Christopher Nolan). La sua protagonista, Lily Gladstone, diventa la prima nativa americana in corsa per l’Oscar alla miglior attrice. E Robert De Niro ottiene la nona nomination in carriera, l’ottava per l’interpretazione: il primo l’Oscar come miglior attore non protagonista lo vinse esattamente mezzo secolo fa con Il padrino – Parte II.

John Williams si conferma infine uomo dei record: il leggendario compositore, già vincitore di cinque Oscar, ottiene la nomination numero 54 grazie a Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino, consolidando il primato assoluto come individuo vivente più nominato nella storia dell’Academy (meglio di lui solo Walt Disney con 59).