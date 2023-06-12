“Il più grande amore di Berlusconi? Gli italiani”

La morte di Silvio Berlusconi è un lutto familiare, di tutti gli italiani e non solo adulti ma anche dei tantissimi giovani che oggi lo ricordano così

Giugno 12, 2023

“Un lutto familiare. Oggi siamo qua per l’uomo e per il politico democratico e l’imprenditore che è stato. Il più grande amore per Silvio Berlusconi erano gli italiani e l’Italia” – racconta una delle tante persone accorse questa mattina al San Raffaele di Milano, dopo aver appreso la notizia della morte dell’ex presidente del Consiglio.

Non solo adulti, ma anche tanti giovani, soprattutto studenti di medicina del San Raffaele, che hanno ricordato così il leader di Forza Italia: “La nostra presenza qui è la dimostrazione dell’ispirazione che ha dato anche a noi che siamo della nuova generazione. Una vera figura di riferimento – e ancora – “Ci ha permesso di studiare medicina nelle migliori condizioni possibili, dando l’opportunità a ragazzi come noi di diventare dei buoni medici. Ha dato una mano alla sanità italiana con più di mille posti letto grazie a quest’ospedale all’avanguardia”.