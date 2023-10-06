Si lancia con il paracadute a 104 anni

Dorothy Hoffner a 104 entra nel Guinness World Records per essere la donna più anziana ad essersi lanciata con il paracadute

Ottobre 6, 2023

Il suo nome è Dorothy Hoffner, è di Chicago, ha la bellezza di 104 anni ed è appena entrata nel Guinness World Records grazie al suo lancio da un paracadute. Finora il primato, raggiunto nel maggio 2022, spettava alla svedese Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson con i suoi 103 anni.

Non è la prima volta per Dorothy che si era già lanciata a 100 anni ma questa volta allo Skydive Chicago di Ottawa, rispetto alla prima in cui la paura era tanta, la donna ha voluto guidare lei il salto da 4.100 metri: si è gettata dall’aereo prima di testa e poi una capriola nel cielo, prima di volare in caduta libera accompagnata da un istruttore certificato dalla US Parachute Association.

“Era meraviglioso lassù. Tutto è stato delizioso, meraviglioso, non avrebbe potuto essere migliore”, ha commentato dopo l’impresa rivelando ai giornalisti che per il prossimo compleanno di dicembre il suo desiderio più grande è un giro in mongolfiera.