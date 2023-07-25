Palermo accerchiata dal fuoco

È allerta massima a Palermo, dove è stato istituito il Centro operativo comunale per l’emergenza a causa degli incendi che stanno ancora avvolgendo le colline attorno al capoluogo

Una lunghissima lingua di fuoco circonda la città, dalla zona orientale di Monreale fino al promontorio di Capo Gallo, che da un lato domina la borgata balneare di Mondello e dall’altro quella di Sferracavallo.

L’aeroporto Falcone Borsellino, chiuso durante la notte a causa delle fiamme che hanno circondato lo scalo, è stato riaperto: al momento sono stati autorizzati i voli in partenza, mentre per quelli in arrivo si moniteranno le condizioni meteo visto che nella zona soffia anche un forte vento di scirocco.